World Boxing Futures Cup: Joyshree, Ambekar and Sahil start India’s campaign with wins

Bangkok, March 8 (IANS) The Indian youth boxing team made a strong start to its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, with Joyshree Devi Chirom, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam and Sahil Duhan registering victories on the opening day of the tournament.

In the women’s 54kg category, Joyshree Devi Chirom secured a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the second round against her opponent from Tajikistan.

In the men’s division, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg) and Sahil Duhan (60kg) also began their campaigns on a winning note, both recording 5-0 unanimous decision victories over opponents from the Philippines and China, respectively.

The Indian team is competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in the pathway toward qualification and preparation for the Youth Olympic Games. The Futures Cup serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar, providing young athletes with valuable international competition experience.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held from March 8 to 15, brings together some of the most promising youth boxers from across the world and serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar.

Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking India’s best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

The Indian contingent will look to build on the positive start as the preliminary rounds continue in Bangkok.

India has fielded a 10-member squad across both men’s and women’s divisions. The women’s contingent includes Gunjan (48kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (51kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Radhamani Longjam (57kg), and Prachi (60kg). The men’s team features Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg), Udham Singh Raghav (55kg), Sahil Duhan (60kg), Aman Siwach (65kg), and Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg).

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said, “The World Boxing Futures Cup is an important platform for our young boxers to gain international exposure and compete against top talent from across the world. Competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories makes this tournament even more significant, as it provides our athletes with valuable experience and preparation on the pathway to the Youth Olympic Games. We are confident this team will compete with determination and make the most of this opportunity.”

