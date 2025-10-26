World boxing champion Meenakshi Hooda joins 45th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) When world boxing champion Meenakshi Hooda arrived at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium early on Sunday, she found herself among hundreds of cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, and families ready to ride together in the spirit of health and community.

“I feel so happy to join today,” she said. “Just like I maintain my fitness through boxing, it is equally important for every woman, especially housewives and girls who may not play sports, to stay fit. They often get so busy with their daily routines that they forget themselves. This movement reminds everyone that fitness can be simple, joyful, and for everyone.”

Her words captured the essence of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, now in its 45th edition. What began in December 2024 with around 500 participants in Delhi and 1,000 locations nationwide has today become a vibrant public movement that brings together more than 50,000 people every week across over 6,000 locations.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat, has become a flagship community fitness campaign under the Fit India Movement. It embodies the spirit of “Aadha Ghanta Roz – Fitness Ka Dose”, inspiring citizens to dedicate 30 minutes daily to physical well-being.

The growing impact of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was highlighted in the 117th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, where he appreciated how citizens from all walks of life were uniting every Sunday to celebrate health, joy, and togetherness through fitness.

Under the guidance of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the initiative has evolved into a true Jan Andolan for fitness, bringing together new groups and communities each week.

Participants have included Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Doctors, Teachers, Government Employees, Schoolchildren, Members of Parliament/Members of Legislative Assemblies, and public representatives, Lawyers, Postmen, Healthcare Workers, Safai Senanis, State Police Forces, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), amongst others. These diverse groups, spanning professions and generations, have helped the campaign reach every nook and cranny of the country, turning local streets and parks into spaces of energy and camaraderie.

Over time, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has drawn participation and support from many of India’s celebrated athletes, actors, and fitness icons who have joined citizens on the track and on social media to champion the cause.

Personalities such as The Great Khali, Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Rahul Bose, Sharvari Wagh, Madhurima Tuli, Mia Maelzer, Amit Sial, etc. and eminent athletes like Yogeshwar Dutt, Harmanpreet Singh, Mirabai Chanu, Sumit Antil, Navdeep, Rani Rampal, Salima Tete, Lovlina Borgohain among others, have been part of different editions across cities, bringing their energy and influence to the movement.

This Sunday’s special edition saw the participation of leading fitness chains, which came together to amplify the movement’s message across more than 50,000 gyms nationwide. Their collaboration brought trainers, gym members, and citizens together for early morning cycling, stretching, and open-air workouts, reinforcing the idea that fitness is not just individual - it is collective.

The Sundays on Cycle initiative encourages communities to come together every Sunday to cycle, exercise, and engage in open-air fitness sessions. In addition to cycling, the event features activities such as Zumba, rope skipping, and Yogasana, designed to engage all age groups.

This week too, the movement saw enthusiastic participation at venues including SAI NCOE Guwahati, SAI STC Raipur & STC Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, SAI STC Alleppey, SAI NSRC Kolkata, and SAI STC Dharamshala, with participation of all other SAI NCOEs & STCs across the country.

The movement is also championed every week by over 3,500 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, which have become the backbone of this citizen-led fitness wave, ensuring that thousands of people across India take part in the celebration of cycling and health every Sunday.

From the northern hills of Kargil to the coastal stretches of Kerala, from the metros of Delhi and Mumbai to the heartlands of Chhattisgarh and Assam, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to unite people in motion. What began as a small step has now become India’s largest citizen-driven fitness movement, carrying forward the Prime Minister’s vision of a Fit, Energetic, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

