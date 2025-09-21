World Athletics C'ships: United States wins three of four relay titles on final day in Tokyo (round-up)

Tokyo (Japan), Sep 21 (IANS) The United States underlined their sprinting power by claiming three out of four relay gold medals on the last day of the World Athletics Championships here on Sunday. Botswana delivered the day's surprise in the men's 4x400m relay, clocking 2 minutes 57.76 seconds to edge the Americans by just 0.07, as South Africa settled for bronze.

"I had to run the most strategic leg because of the weather," said Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi. "I am happy to be crossing the finish line first. I am really grateful to have come home with two gold medals."

"We came here dreaming of becoming world champions. It took a lot of courage for me," teammate Letsile Tebogo added.

The U.S. women responded in style in the 4x400m relay, where Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's outstanding 47.82-second anchor secured victory in a championship record 3:16.61. Jamaica finished second in 3:19.25, with the Netherlands third in 3:20.18.

The Americans also triumphed in the women's 4x100m, winning in 41.75 seconds to narrowly beat Jamaica (41.79). Germany took bronze in 41.87, reports Xinhua.

"It's crazy to be going home with three gold medals. I added my name to the history books once again. I am right where I want to be," said Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

In the men's 4x100m, Noah Lyles brought the baton home as the United States clinched gold in a world-leading 37.29. Canada finished second in 37.55, while the Netherlands set a national record of 37.81 to secure bronze.

Olyslagers wins women's high jump gold

Australia's Nicola Olyslagers won the women's high jump title on Sunday, clearing 2.00 meters to claim her first world crown on countback. The victory adds a long-awaited world title to Olyslagers' Olympic silver from Tokyo in 2021.

Poland's Maria Zodzik also went over 2.00m, setting a personal best to secure silver in her breakthrough on the global stage.

Reigning champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine and Serbia's rising talent Angelina Topic both cleared 1.97m to share the bronze medal.

American Hocker wins men's 5,000m title

American Cole Hocker stormed to victory in the men's 5,000 meters final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. The 24-year-old, the 1,500m gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clocked 12 minutes 58.30 seconds to claim his first title from the world championships.

Hocked was disqualified from the 1,500m final and said he was confident ahead of the competition.

"I had a lot of bodies ahead of me, but I felt very strong, enough to pass them one by one," he said. "I felt like I raced perfectly today. The 5,000m is a whole different challenge. "

"Every time I run the 5,000m, I am pushed out of my comfort zone. The 1,500m is still my speciality, but for the next world championships, I want to run the 5k again. My goal was to win both, but I will settle for one."

Belgium's Isaac Kimeli followed close behind in 12:58.78 while France's Jimmy Gressier clinched bronze in 12:59.33 to add to his 10,000m title.

Kenya's Odira wins women's 800m with championship record

Kenya's Lilian Odira captured the women's 800 meters crown on Sunday, setting a championship record of one minute 54.62 seconds. The 26-year-old surged ahead in the final stretch to secure the title in a race where the top three athletes all dipped under one minute and 55 seconds.

"The 800m is always very tactical, I didn't have any expectations, I was just following the pace of the race," said Odira. "This is my first World Championships and I am really grateful to be leaving it as the world champion. "

Great Britain's Georgia Hunter Bell claimed silver in 1:54.90, a personal best, while her compatriot Keely Hodgkinson, the reigning Olympic champion, took the bronze.

--IANS

bsk/