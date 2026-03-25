Worked hard on fitness to keep motivation after IPL stint, says David Warner ahead of PSL campaign

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) David Warner, the former Australian opener, has revealed that he worked really hard to keep himself motivated and fit after retiring from the Indian Premier League (IPL) two years ago, as he reaches Pakistan and gets ready to captain the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a news report said on Wednesday.

Read More

The 39-year-old Warner, who has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in a stellar 15-season career in the IPL before joining the neighbouring League last year, quit international cricket a few years back. He had to endure some tough times because of poor form in IPL, lost his captaincy, and was not retained by his franchise.

Warner, who led Sunrisers to their only IPL title in 2016, scored 6,565 runs in 184 matches, which places him fourth behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma.

Warner, who represented Australia in all three formats from 2009 to 2024, said he kept the fitness regime intact after leaving the IPL. “Post IPL, I had to keep myself motivated and fit, so I kept my fitness regime and followed a good diet, and here I am stronger and fitter than most of the players my age,” Warner told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

This is the second year Warner will be playing in the PSL. He scored 368 runs in 11 PSL matches last year, leading Karachi Kings to the play-offs, where they lost to Islamabad United.

According to the report, Warner hoped new inductees in the team would help them achieve better results. “We have quite a few exciting young players who will shine through to give us better results,” said Warner.

Kings also have the services of Warner’s long-time mate, Adam Zampa, who arrived in Lahore on Wednesday. “We have selected a balanced squad from the auction, which has now become a norm in most of the Leagues,” said Warner, who has also represented Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, St Lucia Stars, Winnipeg Hawks, Sylhet Sixers, Dubai Capitals, Seattle Orcas and London Spirit in franchise cricket.

The 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in their first match on Friday.

--IANS

bsk/