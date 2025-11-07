Women's world-cup winning team member Shree Charani calls on CM Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 7 (IANS) N. Shree Charani, a member of the 2025 women's cricket world cup-winning team, called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Accompanied by former captain Mithali Raj, she met Chief Minister Naidu at his official residence.

State Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh received Shree Charani and Mithali Raj on their arrival at the CM's residence.

"Selfie with a spinner who made India a winner," Chief Minister Naidu wrote on 'X'.

"Honoured to welcome Indian women's cricket star Shree Charani and former captain Mithali Raj to our residence in Amaravati," Nara Lokesh posted on 'X'.

The minister said the Chief Minister and he congratulated Shree Charani on India's glorious Women's World Cup victory. The Chief Minister told Shree Charani that by winning the Women's World Cup, she has shown the power of Indian women and has become a role model for female athletes.

"Her achievement truly showcases the strength and spirit of Indian women and will inspire generations of young athletes," said Lokesh.

Shree Charani shared her joy after winning the World Cup with CM Naidu and Minister Lokesh.

Earlier, the young cricketer was accorded a grand welcome on her arrival at the Gannavaram airport, Vijayawada, by Andhra Cricket Association President Keshineni Chinni, Secretary Sana Satish, Ministers Anitha, Savita, Sandhyarani, and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, Shree Charani played her first World Cup after making her international debut in April.

The left-arm spinner took 14 wickets in the World Cup. In the final against South Africa, she provided a crucial breakthrough, trapping Anneke Bosch (0) lbw in the 12th over to let India come back into the game.

Her performance was impressive in the semifinal against Australia as she took two wickets for 49 runs in her 10-over spell.

Shree Charani, who comes from a small village, Yerramala Palle in Kadapa district, was trained by her uncle Kishore Kumar Reddy, a part-time cricketer at the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station.

