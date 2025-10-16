Women’s World Cup: We played well today to get the two points, says Healy

Visakhapatnam, Oct 16 (IANS) Australia captain Alyssa Healy was impressed with her team’s performance that guided them to a crushing 10-wicket win over Bangladesh and secured a spot in the semis of the Women’s World Cup.

It was Australia’s most dominating triumph in the tournament so far, as they continued their winning streak and moved to the top of the table with nine points in five games.

After failing to bowl out Bangladesh, Australia were given a target of 199 to get over the line. Healy and Phoebe Litchfield took the job into their hands and stitched an unbeaten 202-run partnership, the second-highest for any wicket against Bangladesh in Women ODIs, to grab two points from the match in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

“I thought she was outstanding today (on Phoebe Litchfield). We pride ourselves in professionalism, we played well today to get the two points, we'll come back and be prepared for the next match as well,” Healy said in the post-match presentation.

Commenting on Alana Kings’ economical spell of 2-18 that awarded her Player of the Match accolade, Healy praised the leg-spinner for her dominant performance.

“It was amazing for her (on Alana King), great to see her dominate and get the rewards for that. The players coming in have done a great role for us - Darcie upfront was excellent, like I said, we'll make changes according to conditions and match-ups,” the Australian captain said.

“I think so, they played nicely (on Bangladesh). We did try our best, but the execution wasn't great, happy though to have got the two points. It's so hard honestly, was disappointed with my glove work today, but I made up for it a bit with the bat, I really enjoy the challenge though.”

Australia will next take on England, a clash where the two unbeaten teams will take on each other, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 22. On facing England, Healy said it will be a new challenge for them.

“We've been here for a while, we'll go to a new venue, we haven't been to Indore before and a new challenge is coming up against England,” she said.

