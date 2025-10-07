Women's World Cup: We did what we needed to, says skipper Sciver-Brunt after England edge Bangladesh

Guwahati, Oct 7 (IANS) Nat Sciver-Brunt praised her team’s resilience after England Women held their nerve to secure a tense four-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Baraspara Stadium on Tuesday in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

England made it two wins out of two in the tournament, chasing down 178 in 46.1 overs to move to the top of the points table with four points, level with India but ahead on net run rate.

“We did what we needed to get over the line. Before the tournament, we spoke as a group that we needed to be gritty and resilient to get over the line. It could have looked better, but we are happy side. Early on, it felt it was easier to hit the seam. Capsey bowled some important overs. It was very valuable and we were happy to restrict them to that total,” Brunt said after the match.

Early on, England’s seamers did the job, but it was the spin quartet — Sophie Ecclestone (3-24), Charlie Dean (2-28), Alice Capsey (2-31), and Linsey Smith (2/33) — who strangled the Bangladesh innings, ensuring the home side never recovered despite a fighting half-century from Sobhana Mostary.

“We are pretty lucky to have Linsey and Sophie, who can bowl in the death. Something to think about me when the lights come in, it's easier to bat and bring back Bell in the attack or hold back Sophie.

“Talking about the balance of the side, a great thing is we have Charlie coming in at that number. The calmness that they both showed was brilliant. We would have liked to get over the line with more wickets in hand,” she added.

Former skipper Heather Knight stood tall under pressure, guiding her side home with a composed unbeaten 79 off 111 balls. Chasing the modest total, England lost early wickets to Marufa Akter (2/28) and Fahima Khatun (3/16), reducing them to 29/2. Knight found support in Sciver-Brunt, adding 40 crucial runs for the third wicket. When Sophia Dunkley and Emma Lamb fell in quick succession, the match hung in the balance.

But Knight’s calmness and experience shone through. Her measured approach, coupled with an unbeaten 79-run stand with Charlie Dean (27 not out), steered England to victory in the 47th over. Sciver-Brunt praised the depth and balance of the side, highlighting the impact of the young players who bowled in the death overs and the calmness of Charlie Dean coming in at a crucial juncture.

“Absolutely. She (Heather Knight) was walking off the field a couple of times. But switching on again and doing what was needed was just incredible.”

Mostary’s 60 off 108 balls, featuring eight boundaries, was the lone highlight for Bangladesh. She brought up her maiden ODI fifty and held one end together even as wickets fell around her. Rabeya Khan’s late cameo of 43 not out off 27 balls, including six boundaries, helped Bangladesh reach 178 before being bowled out in the final over.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana reflected on the fight her team showed. "It was an incredible game, how my girls fought till the last ball. It was incredible. We lost early wickets, but Sobhana played a good knock; but, no one supported her. Rabeya played a good cameo. We were 20-30 runs short on this surface.”

With this result, England will face Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday, while Bangladesh will regroup ahead of their clash with New Zealand in Guwahati on Friday.

