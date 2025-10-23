Women's World Cup: Rain halts play in India v New Zealand clash

Navi Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Rain stopped play in Match 24 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 between India and New Zealand at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

India had raced to 329 in 48 overs and looked to make a final push towards 350 when it started pouring, sending the players scurrying into their respective dugouts. The ground staff rushed in with the covers for what was a passing drizzle.

India had reached the massive score riding on brilliant efforts by openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, who struck contrasting centuries and shared a massive 212-run partnership.

While Smriti Mandhana was aggressive in her approach and hammered ten boundaries and three sixes in her 109 off 95 balls, Pratika dropped the anchor and compiled a superb 122 off 134 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes as India made hay on a pristine dry pitch that was quite good for batting.

India's much-maligned top order finally came good as Jemimah Rodrigues, brought into the playing XI in place of Amanjot Kaur, built on the foundation laid by Mandhana and Rawal as she scored a blazing half-century to give the innings a final push.

India scored 75 runs in the overs between 11th and 20th and 73 in the next set of 10 overs, while 66/1 came off overs between 31-40.

Asked to bat first, Mandhana and Rawal started cautiously and reached 40 for no loss in the Power-play. Mandhana exploded into action after that as she reached her fifty off 49 balls.

Mandhana, who was given out lbw of Amelia Kerr but was saved by DRS, reached her 14th career century off 88 balls, hammering 10 fours and three sixes, putting up another batting masterclass in a match that India needs to win to qualify for the semifinals. Rawal took 122 balls to reach three figures.

Mandhana and Rawal raised a massive partnership of 212 runs for the first wicket, the highest for India in ODIs. This was their fourth 150-plus partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in Women's ODIs, joint-most by any pair, alongside Belinda Clark-Lisa Keightley and Suzie Bates-Amy Satterthwaite. This was their seventh century stand for the opening wicket, joint-most for an Indian pair.

--IANS

bsk/