Women's World Cup: Mostary hits gritty 60 but Ecclestone's three-for restricts Bangladesh to 178

Guwahati, Oct 7 (IANS) Sobhana Mostary stood tall amid Bangladesh’s batting collapse, crafting a fighting half-century, but her effort wasn’t enough as the side was bundled out for 178 in 49.4 overs after being asked to bat first against England Women in their Women’s World Cup clash at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.

Mostary’s gritty 60 off 108 balls, laced with four boundaries, was the lone highlight in an otherwise disappointing batting display by Bangladesh. She showed composure after Bangladesh lost both openers early, rebuilding the innings with patience and determination. The 22-year-old brought up her maiden ODI fifty off 92 deliveries, holding one end firm while wickets tumbled at the other.

Bangladesh’s innings never gathered momentum. After Lauren Bell (1-24) broke the opening stand of 24 by dismissing Rubya Haider (4) in the fifth over, Linsey Smith (1-33) struck in the next over to remove captain Nigar Sultana for a silver duck. Sharmin Akhter (30) and Mostary steadied the innings briefly, guiding the team to 31/2 at the end of the powerplay. But Sharmin fell soon after the drinks break, edging one to the keeper on 30.

Shorna Akter (10) was sent back by Charlie Dean (2/28), and from there, Bangladesh’s scoring rate plummeted. Between overs 20 and 30, they managed just 16 runs, as Ritu Moni (5 off 36) and Mostary struggled to rotate the strike. Moni eventually succumbed to pressure in the 34th over.

At 109/6, the innings was on the brink of collapse, but Rabeya Khan’s spirited cameo injected some late life. She smashed 43 off 27 balls, including six boundaries, showing aggression and intent in the closing stages. Her late flurry ensured Bangladesh avoided an even lower total.

Fahima Khatun (7), Nahida Akter (1), and Sanjida Meghla (1) couldn’t offer much support as the innings folded in the final over.

England’s spinners once again proved decisive. Sophie Ecclestone led the attack with 3 for 24 from her 10 overs, while Smith, Dean, and Alice Capsey (2-31) took two wickets each. Their combined effort ensured Bangladesh were restricted to a below-par total, setting up England for a comfortable chase to secure their second win of the tournament.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 178 all out in 49.4 overs (Sobhana Mostary 60, Rabeya Khan 43 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3-24, Charlie Dean 2-28) against England

--IANS

