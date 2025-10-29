Women's World Cup: It’s not something new for me, I have played semis before, says Shafali ahead of Australia clash

Navi Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Shafali Verma believes her unexpected call-up to India’s World Cup squad for the semifinal against Australia was destined by fate. The explosive opener, who wasn’t even part of the official reserves, was drafted in as Pratika Rawal’s replacement after the young all-rounder suffered a hairline ankle fracture during India’s final group-stage match against Bangladesh.

“What happened with Pratika, as a sportsperson, wasn't a good thing. No one wants any sportsperson to sustain such an injury. But God has sent me here to do something good,” Shafali said ahead of the marquee clash.

Until the call came, Shafali was captaining Haryana in the National Women’s T20 in Surat, where she had just smashed a 24-ball 55 in her last outing. She had also been in good form for India A on their recent tour of Australia.

“I was playing domestic (cricket) and I was in a very good touch,” she said. “Talking about the semifinals, it’s not like it’s something new for me because I have played in the semifinals before. It depends on how I keep myself clear mentally and keep giving myself confidence.”

While Shafali’s ODI numbers — an average of 23 from 29 matches — might not reflect her true potential, she has often shown her ability to rise to big occasions. At 21, she already knows what it’s like to play under pressure, having featured in the 2020 T20 World Cup final in Australia.

She admitted that switching from T20s to the 50-over format remains a challenge, but added that she has been working hard on her approach.

“I was playing T20s, but as a batter, it’s not that easy to switch. But we had a practice session today as well as yesterday. I tried to stay calm while batting. I tried to play good balls along the ground, and those that were in my range, I tried to hit them well,” she explained. “I have had long batting sessions in the last two days, today and tomorrow, and I felt great knowing I did all that I was trying to do,” she said.

Despite being in and out of the Indian side over the past couple of years, Shafali said her return was made easier by the warmth of her teammates.

“When I joined the team, everyone was very welcoming, and it felt good to see that. All the players I have spoken to have boosted me up,” she said. “Coach, captain, and even Smriti di told me that I have to play my game. There is nothing to panic about. When I get this kind of freedom, I will try to respect the good balls and I will obviously hit those who are in my length.”

Having faced Australia numerous times in both formats, Shafali understands the intensity the world champions bring. “I have played against Australia a lot of times, and it’s not the case where I would assess first and then react. I know how their bowlers bowl. I have to back my strengths because absolutely they will come hard at us, and we have prepared well for it.”

And as India gear up for the high-stakes semi-final, Shafali’s mindset is simple — there’s no holding back. “We are in the semis now and everyone knows that we have to give 200 per cent,” she asserted. “There is no other chance because it is a knockout game and everyone will try to give their best.”

