Women’s World Cup: Healy, Litchfield power Australia to 10-wicket win over Bangladesh

Visakhapatnam, Oct 16 (IANS) Captain Alyssa Healy’s unbeaten century and Phoebe Litchfield’s 84 not out powered Australia to a thumping 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup clash at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

With this win, Australia cruised to the top of the table with nine points in five games while keeping their winning streak alive. On the other hand, Bangladesh suffered their fourth defeat in the showpiece event.

Chasing 199, Healy and Litchfield made it look like a cakewalk for Australia as the defending champions chased the target in 24.5 overs. In contrast, Bangladesh started the bowling innings with a maiden over bowled by Fariha Trisna. The first two overs only offered three runs to Australia before Healy and Litchfield unleashed the hitting prowess that made a mockery of the competitive 199 chase.

Healy, who struck her second consecutive century in the tournament, amassed 20 fours in her 113 not out knock in 77 balls. The captain led from the front and found ample support from her opening partner, Litchfield, who struck a brilliant 84, unbeaten, laced with 12 fours and a six off 72 balls. The duo didn’t give any chance to the Bangladesh bowlers to make inroads in the game and comfortably registered a victory in Vizag.

Earlier, Sobhana Mostary’s unbeaten half-century guided Bangladesh to a competitive 198/9 in 50 overs.

Sobhana’s composed 67-ball fifty - the first-ever 50-plus score by a Bangladesh woman against Australia in ODIs - helped her side recover from multiple setbacks against the defending champions. Despite Australia’s sharp bowling, their fielding let them down, with six catches dropped that allowed Bangladesh to post a respectable total.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh made a cautious start as openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider added 32 runs before Megan Schutt broke through in the ninth over. Rubina (44) and Sharmin Akhter (24) provided brief resistance, but Ashleigh Gardner’s twin strikes and Alana King’s spin kept Bangladesh in check at 84/3.

Captain Nigar Sultana and young Shorna Akter failed to convert starts, while Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland picked two wickets each to tighten the screws in the middle and death overs.

Holding one end firm, Sobhana anchored the innings and found a late ally in Fariha Trisna, with the pair adding an unbeaten 33-run stand for the last wicket to push Bangladesh close to the 200-run mark.

Though Australia’s bowlers dominated for most parts, Bangladesh’s fightback, led by Sobhana’s grit and resilience, ensured the contest remained alive heading into the chase.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 198/9 in 50 overs (Sobhana Mostary 66 not out , Rubya Haider 44; Alana King 2-18, Georgia Wareham 2-22) lost to Australia 202/0 in 24.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 113 not out, Phoebe Litchfield 84 not out) by 10 wickets.

