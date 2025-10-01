Women’s World Cup: Gardner's 77-ball century helps Australia post 326 against NZ

Indore, Oct 1 (IANS) All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner smashed a scintillating 115 off 83 balls to help Australia post a daunting 326 all out in 49.3 overs against New Zealand in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup clash at Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

The total also marks Australia’s highest-ever score against New Zealand in ODIs, and came after a mid-innings wobble saw them slip from 108/2 to 128/5 at the venue hosting its first-ever women’s international game.

Ashleigh’s knock - her maiden World Cup century and second in ODIs - was the centrepiece of Australia’s recovery. While hitting 16 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 138.55, Ashleigh stitched crucial partnerships of 64, 47, and 69 with Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, and Kim Garth, respectively.

Ashleigh was striking the ball cleanly and punished anything loose, as her knock ensured Australia’s bowlers had a formidable total to defend. For New Zealand, pacers Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr took three wickets each, while Amelia Kerr and Bree Illing took two scalps apiece.

Electing to bat first, skipper Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield set the tone with a brisk 81-run opening stand, with the latter wowing an electrifying crowd by hitting a rapid 45 off 31 balls. While Alyssa picked out cover fielder off Bree’s bowling, Phoebe saw her off-stump be rattled by a googly turning just away from her by Amelia.

Phoebe’s wicket was a milestone moment for Amelia, as it brought up her 100th in Women’s ODIs, making her only the third New Zealand bowler to reach the landmark. With Lea and Amelia taking three more wickets collectively, Australia were in danger of being dismissed for a low total.

From there, Ashleigh and the lower-order batters launched a brilliant fightback to ensure Australia went past the 300-run mark for the first time in the competition. With a fast outfield and short boundaries, the chase remains within reach, but New Zealand will need a special effort to chase down 327 and get an ODI win over Australia for the first time after 2017.

Brief scores:

Australia 326 all out in 49.3 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 115, Phoebe Litchfield 45; Lea Tahuhu 3-42, Jess Kerr 3-59) against New Zealand

--IANS

nr/bsk/