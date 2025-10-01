Women’s World Cup: Gardner outshines Devine as Australia launch title defence with emphatic win (ld)

Indore, Oct 1 (IANS) Ashleigh Gardner stole the spotlight with a match-winning 115 as Australia launched their title defence in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup with a commanding 89-run victory over New Zealand in the first women’s international game at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, a mid-innings wobble triggered by Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu saw Australia slip from 108/2 to 128/5. But Ashleigh’s 115 off 83 balls laid the foundation for Australia’s imposing total of 326 coming in 49.3 overs. Ashleigh’s knock - her maiden World Cup century and second in ODIs - was the centerpiece of Australia’s recovery.

While hitting 16 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 138.55, Ashleigh stitched crucial partnerships of 64, 47, and 69 with Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, and Kim Garth, respectively. Ashleigh was striking the ball cleanly and punished anything loose, as she also became the first player to hit a century batting at number six or lower in a women's ODI World Cup.

For New Zealand, pacers Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr took three wickets each, while Amelia Kerr and Bree Illing took two scalps apiece. In defence of the total, backed by incisive spells from Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland, who picked three wickets each, Australia bowled out New Zealand for 237 in 43.2 overs and got their 16th straight ODI win over their trans-Tasman neighbours.

Sophie’s run-a-ball 112, laced with 12 fours and three sixes, was the lone highlight for the White Ferns and kept them in the hunt. During the course of her innings, she became the fourth woman to bring up 4,000 women’s ODI runs for New Zealand.

Electing to bat first, skipper Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield set the tone with a brisk 81-run opening stand, with the latter wowing an electrifying crowd of 8900 by hitting a rapid 45 off 31 balls. While Alyssa picked out cover off Bree Illing’s bowling, Phoebe saw her off-stump be rattled by a googly turning just away from her by Amelia.

Phoebe’s wicket was a milestone moment for Amelia, as it brought up her 100th in women’s ODIs, making her only the third New Zealand bowler to reach the landmark. With Lea and Amelia taking three more wickets collectively, Australia were in danger of being dismissed for a low total.

From there, Ashleigh and the lower-order batters launched a brilliant fightback to ensure Australia went past the 300-run mark for the first time in the competition. New Zealand’s chase of 327 began in disarray, with two wickets falling inside the first two overs.

Georgia Plimmer was run out for a duck off the final ball of the opening over following a mix-up with Suzie Bates, who was also dismissed for a duck after an inside edge off Sophie Molineux deflected onto the stumps.

Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine steadied the innings with a promising 75-run partnership, offering hope of a recovery for New Zealand. But Australia regained control through leg-spinner Alana King, who struck twice to remove Amelia and Brooke Halliday, leaving Sophie without support at the other end.

New Zealand’s troubles deepened when Maddy Green was run out in another mix-up -their second such dismissal of the innings. Izzy Gaze then hit a spirited cameo of 28 and shared a 50-run stand with Sophie to keep the chase alive. But with the required run rate climbing, Izzy fell while attempting to clear long-on, handing Molineux her second wicket.

Annabel turned the contest decisively in Australia’s favour, claiming three wickets in the 43rd over. She dismissed Sophie, who had reached her ninth ODI century with a six, along with Jess Kerr and Eden Carson, leaving New Zealand with minimal resistance in the closing stages.

Sophie Molineux wrapped up the innings by removing Bree Illing and sealed an emphatic 89-run win for Australia, the defending champions, who showed they are one of the leading contenders to retain the title.

Brief scores:

Australia 326 all out in 49.3 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 115, Phoebe Litchfield 45; Lea Tahuhu 3-42, Jess Kerr 3-59) beat New Zealand 237 all out in 43.2 overs (Sophie Devine 112, Amelia Kerr 33; Sophie Molineux 3-25, Annabel Sutherland 3-26) by 89 runs

