Women's World Cup: Australia opt to bowl first against South Africa in Indore

Indore, Oct 25 (IANS) Australia have won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the Women's World Cup match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

Australia are without their regular skipper, Alyssa Healy, who sustained a minor calf injury during a training session. In her absence, Tahila McGrath is leading the side.

Georgia Wareham replaced Alana King in Australia's playing XI, while Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas returned for South Africa.

"We're going to bowl first. It’s been a bit of a chasing ground. It looks a bit easier to bat under lights. Every game we review, there are just a few little tweaks to make, so it’d be nice to get it right today and carry some momentum into that semifinal. We’re going to give the same boring answer - it’s a bit of a day-by-day thing. She trained well yesterday, but still, we’re taking it day by day. Georgia Wareham comes back in for Alana King," Australia captain Tahila McGrath said at the toss.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt said, "Yeah, hopefully more of that sort of thing today. We’ve got two changes - Nadine de Klerk comes back in, and Masabata Klaas is in. Both would make it a very special day for us. I don’t think we’ve ever finished top of the table in any format of a World Cup before, so it’s an amazing opportunity for us today to test our skills against one of the best sides in the world. Very excited."

Australia currently sit atop the World Cup points table but need a win to secure the position. A first-place finish would see them face India in the second semi-final on October 30 in Navi Mumbai, while South Africa would take on England in the first semi-final on October 29 in Guwahati.

However, if Australia lose, they will drop to second place and meet England in the first semi-final, with South Africa moving to the top of the table to play India in the second semi-final.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney (w), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

--IANS

ab/