Women’s World Cup: Alana King spins Australia to the top, set up semifinal showdown with India

Indore, Oct 24 (IANS) Alana King’s historical spell of 7-18 and Beth Mooney’s 42 guided Australia to a massive seven-wicket victory over South Africa in their last league match of the Women’s World Cup at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

With their fifth consecutive win, Australia finished the league stage at the top of the table with 13 points from seven games. Australia will now take on hosts India, who finished fourth, in the second semifinal at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

For Australia, it was leg-spinner Alana who produced a magnificent bowling spectacle to bundle out South Africa for a paltry 97 in 24 overs. She became the first woman cricketer to bag a seven-fer in World Cup history.

After being invited to bat first, South Africa made a steady start through openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who added 32 runs for the first wicket before Megan Schutt removed Wolvaardt for 31 in the seventh over. Brits (6) fell in the final over of the powerplay, leaving South Africa at 42 for 2 after 10 overs.

The game turned dramatically when Alana King was pressed into the attack and struck twice in her first over itself, dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp to trigger a batting collapse.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta showed some resistance, taking on Annabel Sutherland with three boundaries in one over. However, King continued her demolition job, removing Annerie Dercksen (5) and Chloe Tryon (0) off successive deliveries to leave South Africa reeling at 60 for 6 in 15.3 overs.

With more than half the side back in the pavilion, King capitalised on the momentum, bowling out Jafta (29) in the 18th over to complete her five-wicket haul. From there, South Africa’s innings quickly unravelled.

King went on to dismiss Masabata Klaas, while Ashleigh Gardner chipped in with the wicket of Ayabonga Khaka (0). King then removed Nadine de Klerk (14) to wrap up the innings, finishing with remarkable figures of 7 for 18 from seven overs, including two maidens - a historic spell that sealed Australia’s dominance.

In the chase, Marizanne Kapp and Masabata Klaas disrupted Australia's top order with scalps of Phoebe Litchfield (5) and Ellyse Perry (0) inside the first six overs.

However, Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney steadied the innings with a match-defining 76-run partnership before Nadine de Klerk dismissed Mooney just as Australia neared victory. Voll remained unbeaten on 38 off 33 balls, striking seven fours, as Australia comfortably chased down the target in 16.5 overs.

South Africa will now take on England in the first semi-final in Guwahati on October 29.

Brief scores:

South Africa 97 all out in 24 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 31, Sinalo Jafta 29; Alana King 7-18) lost to Australia 98/3 in 16.5 overs (Beth Mooney 42, Georgia Voll 38; Marizanne Kapp 1-11, Nadine de Klerk 1-13) by seven wickets.

--IANS

ab/bsk/