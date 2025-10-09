Women's WC: South Africa elect to bowl against India as rain delays start

Visakhapatnam, Oct 9 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in Match 10 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

The toss was delayed because of a brief spell of rain and resultant wet outfield that forced the ground staff to bring out the covers. The first ball will be bowled after 4 pm with no loss of overs despite the delay.

Both teams made one change in their playing XIs, with India bringing in Amanjot Kaur in place of Renuka Thakur, while South Africa included Sekhukhune in place of Masabata Klaas.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said the rain has influenced her decision to bowl first. "We have one change, Klaas goes out, Sekhukhune comes in. Hoping to have another good game today," she said.

The SA captain said Tazmin Brits has been great and hopes her form continues. "Very exciting day for us, but trying not to think too much about it, and taking every ball as it comes," she said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would have bowled first too, but she hopes they can now set a good total on the board. "Amanjot comes in for Renuka. Every game, we need to show improvement. Every game is important, and we want to keep doing the good things again and again," she says.

With the sky under heavy cloud cover, the threat of more rain later in the evening persists. The stadium officials have already started the lights to augment the visibility.

The match is very crucial for both India and South Africa. India, chasing their maiden title, are hoping to continue their winning spree after winning their first two matches, while South Africa, three-time semifinalists, are eyeing their second win after starting their campaign with a defeat to England.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani

--IANS

bsk/