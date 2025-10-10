Women's WC: Richa Ghosh backs top-order despite failure, says we will stick to our plans

Visakhapatnam, Oct 10 (IANS) India's three-wicket defeat to South Africa in a thrilling encounter in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which saw lower-order batters twice change the fortunes of their teams, has further exposed two problem areas for Harmanpreet Kaur's team that may thwart the hosts in their avowed aim of going all the way to their maiden title.

Thursday's defeat to South Africa further revealed the vulnerabilities of India's top-order batting and the limited bowling resources as the two Achilles heels that could bring the juggernaut to a grinding halt.

Though wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, whose brilliant knock of 94 off 77 balls and a no-holds-barred assault by Sneh Rana in a cameo of 33 off 24 helped India post a competitive total of 251 all out, supported the top-order batters and said they would come back strongly in the next set of matches, the problem seems a bit deep-rooted and needs immediate attention.

But the frailties of the late-order bowling were left bare as Nadine de Klerk produced an equally sensational knock of 84 off 54 balls, hitting five sixes, the most by a late-order batter, after a composed 70 by skipper Laura Wolvaardt and a valuable 49 by Chloe Tryon helped South Africa romp to their second successive victory in the World Cup after slumping to 69 all out in their opener against England.

India won their first two matches against co-hosts Sri Lanka and archrivals Pakistan, thanks to rescue acts by their middle and lower-order batters -- Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, and Richa Ghosh in particular -- and some fine bowling by their spin bowlers -- Deepti, Sneh Rana, and N. Shree Charani.

Though the top-order failed again and the middle-order of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma joined them on the sidelines as India slumped to 102/6 against South Africa on Thursday evening, Richa, along with Amanjot and Sneh, hauled them to a competitive total, sharing half-century partnerships with both.

"First, about the top order — they’re all very good players. One match doesn’t define them. Anything can happen in cricket; it’s our job to do our best every time. You can’t always put the blame on the top order," said Richa in the post-match press conference.

While the late-order batters did their job and the pacers initially supported them with two early wickets, followed by crucial strikes by spinners Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Shree Charani that reduced South Africa to 142/6 and also helped raise the asking rate to 10 runs per over for the Proteas. But the 47th over bowled by pacer Kranti Gaud in her third spell proved decisive as de Klerk blasted two sixes and a four in the first three balls to bring down the equation to a more manageable 24 off 21 balls.

"Secondly, we never gave up on the match — we played till the last ball and tried to get as many runs as possible. But yes, I think the turning point came in Kranti’s over — that two sixes and one four she hit really changed the momentum. Otherwise, everything was under control," said Richa.

She also refused to blame the pacers in the bowling unit, who were further depleted after the team management decided to drop Renuka Singh and bring in batting all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who bowls medium pace and had missed the match against Pakistan due to illness.

"Whatever plans we had, we tried to execute them. The pace bowlers followed their plans too. But credit to the opposition — they batted really well. The way they hit the ball was outstanding. I think full credit goes to them for playing such good shots," said Richa.

The Indians also did not help their cause by dropping Chole Tryon off Sneh Rana, which could have further worsened the Proteas' position from 142/6 and benefited the Indian cause.

With India set to play defending champions Australia, England, and New Zealand in their next three matches, the team will have to regroup after Thursday's painful defeat and put the campaign back on the rails.

"We’ll sit down and review — see what went well, where we can improve, and how we can keep learning every day. There’ll be a meeting for that. One game won’t change our mindset. We’ll plan things step by step during practice sessions and stay positive. Whatever lessons we got from today’s match, we’ll carry those forward," said Richa.

The top-order batting definitely needs immediate attention. Smriti Mandhana has had a tremendous year so far, but seems to have gone off the boil in the World Cup with just 54 runs in three matches as compared to 900-plus in 14 innings before that.

Pratika Rawal did give a glimpse of a return to form with 37, but the quick departure of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma landed India in further trouble.

A couple of tactical changes in personnel could put things right, and the team management needs to stitch the tear in time to save the campaign.

