Women's WC: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in Indore

Indore, Oct 6 (IANS) New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the Women's World Cup clash here at Holkar Stadium on Monday.

Both teams opened their campaign in the tournament with a loss and will be eager to register their first win tonight. Kiwis suffered an 89-run defeat against defending champions Australia at the same venue while Proteas conceded a heavy 10-wicket crushing against England in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, there were no changes in the playing 11 from both the sides.

"We are going to have bat first today. It is a pretty good surface and didn't change much in the last game. We have the benefit of knowing what will be a good total on this surface. We know how threatening the South Africa bowling line-up can be. There has been a bit of rain today. Same team," New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said at the toss.

On the other hand, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt said, "Don't mind too much. It will be a good wicket and don't mind chasing. We took the learnings but put it out of our minds quickly. No changes."

It is also the landmark encounter for New Zealand veteran Suzie Bates, who is playing her 350th international game for the country, while skipper Sophie Devine is playing her 300th game for the White Ferns.

Playing XIs-

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.

--IANS

ab/bc