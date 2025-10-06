Women’s WC: ‘Can't believe I’ve been out there 350 times’, says Suzie Bates

Indore, Oct 6 (IANS) New Zealand cricket veteran Suzie Bates expressed surprise at how swiftly her journey has progressed after she reached a major career milestone on Monday as she stepped onto the field for her 350th international match.

Bates achieved the feat in the ongoing Women’s World Cup match against South Africa at Holkar Stadium in Indore, where New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and chose to bat first.

Expressing her sentiments on the occasion, Bates said, “It is (special). When you talk about that number, you feel it has gone so quickly. Cannot believe I have been out there 350 times wearing that Fern.”

“To think that we have had 650 games between us (Devine and me) is pretty surreal. Looking forward to getting out there with her, and really important game for us.”

When asked about her aim for the game against South Africa, Bates replied, “Runs and a win is always what I am after. Want to contribute with the bat. As a group, need to go out there and express ourselves. If we can improve on that (performance against Australia), we will have a really good chance against South Africa.”

New Zealand are playing their second game in Indore, and Bates believes that it will benefit them to adapt to the conditions.

“Really good batting wicket. Lots of runs out there with a fast outfield. A bit of an advantage having played here, knowing the angles, but this is a different wicket, so about adapting to the conditions,” the opening batter said.

However, the 38-year-old’s moment was brief as she was trapped in front of the wickets by Marizanne Kapp on the first ball of the match.

