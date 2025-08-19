Women's DPL: Shweta Sehrawat stars as South Delhi Superstarz beat East Delhi Riders by 15 runs in rain-curtailed clash

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) A blistering knock from skipper Shweta Sehrawat guided South Delhi Superstarz (W) to a 15-run victory over East Delhi Riders (W) in a rain-affected contest reduced to eight overs per side at the Women's Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Asked to bat first, the Superstarz posted 73/3 in eight overs. The innings had a shaky start with Riya Soni (4) falling in the opening over and Tanisha Singh (6) departing in the fourth. But opener Chavvi Gupta (15 off 13, 2 fours) steadied the innings before Sehrawat took charge. The captain smashed an unbeaten 31 off just 14 balls, laced with two sixes and two fours, while Shivi Sharma (14 not out off 7, 1 six, 1 four) provided the perfect finishing touch, helping their side set a challenging target.

In reply, East Delhi Riders began brightly through Vanshika Lila (17 off 14) and Priya Punia (15 off 10), who stitched a solid opening stand. However, once the pair was dismissed, the chase unravelled as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. The Riders eventually managed only 58/7 in eight overs, falling well short of the target.

For the Superstarz, Medhavi Bidhuri delivered a brilliant spell, picking up 2 wickets for just 9 runs in her 2 overs, while for the Riders, Mayuri Singh, Purva Siwach, and Madhu Dhama claimed one wicket each.

In the end, it was Sehrawat’s explosive cameo that proved the decisive factor, ensuring South Delhi Superstarz walked away with a crucial win in the rain-hit clash.

Brief scores: South Delhi Superstarz (W) 73/3 in 8 overs (Shweta Sehrawat: 31*, Chhavi Gupta 15; Mayuri Singh 1-13 beat East Delhi Riderz (W) 58/7 in 8 overs (Vanshika Lila 17, Priya Punia 15; Medhavi Bidhuri 2-9) by 15 runs.

--IANS

ab/