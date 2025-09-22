Women’s Cricket WC 2025 trophy tour ‘inspires’ cricketing dream in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour generated excitement in Mumbai, honouring women’s cricket and inspiring the city’s future players. Engaging students through an event organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the iconic trophy created memorable moments across the city.

The trophy also visited the MCA Sharad Pawar Indoor Cricket Academy and Recreation Centre, where MCA President Ajinkya Naik, members of the Apex Council, and both international and domestic women cricketers from Mumbai welcomed the prestigious silverware. For many young aspiring players, seeing the World Cup trophy up close for the first time was an inspiring experience that motivated them to pursue their goals and emulate their heroes.

MCA also unveiled a dedicated wall showcasing photographs of Mumbai’s women captains as a gesture of tribute to their achievements and contributions to the sport. The event included a panel discussion with former Indian players Shobha Pandit, Sulakshana Naik, and Sangita Katware, who shared their experiences and inspired the next generation of female cricketers.

During its earlier visit to the city, the trophy visited several iconic landmarks of Mumbai, including Churchgate Railway Station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Gateway of India, Oval Maidan, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Powai Lake. At Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai’s women’s cricket team caught a glimpse of the trophy during their training session.

At SVKM JV Parekh International School, hundreds of students welcomed the trophy alongside Principal Dr G Swaminathan and Vice Principal Shoma Bhattacharya. Actress Saiyami Kher and Aparna Chablani, Senior Vice President - General Counsel & Governance - Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent, DP World. Additionally, cricket kits were donated to school children, providing young players with the tools to chase their dreams.

Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium is set to host three league matches: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh on October 20, India vs. New Zealand on October 23, and India vs. Bangladesh on October 26, followed by the second semi-final on October 30. The final will be held either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo on 2 November.

In addition to DY Patil Stadium, matches will also be held at ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka) from September 30 to November 2.

--IANS

vi/