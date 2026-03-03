Women's Asian Cup: Myong's hat-trick leads DPRK past Uzbekistan; China starts with win over Bangladesh (Ld)

Sydney, March 3 (IANS) Myong Yu Jong scored a first-half hat-trick as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) returned to the AFC Women's Asian Cup with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in Sydney on Tuesday.

Read More

Rated as a title contender, DPRK dominated its first match in the tournament since finishing runner-up at the 2010 edition in China. Myong scored twice from the penalty spot as Uzbekistan made a difficult return after a 23-year absence.

DPRK made a flying start when Myong fired a volley from the centre of the box into the top left corner in the sixth minute, reports Xinhua.

The first half witnessed Uzbekistan's goalkeeper Maftuna Jonimqulova being carried off on a stretcher with a neck brace. Zarina Saidova, who replaced Jonimqulova, was tested almost immediately after Chae Un Yong was fouled in the penalty area. She got a hand to the shot but could not stop Myong's penalty as DPRK doubled its lead.

Uzbekistan conceded another penalty just before halftime when Madina Khikmatova was penalised for handball in the box.

Myong completed her hat-trick from the spot and was substituted shortly before halftime.

DPRK will play its next Group B match on Friday against Bangladesh, while Uzbekistan faces defending champion China.

China beat Bangladesh

Meanwhile, in another match in the same group, defending champion China began its 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Bangladesh.

China's Steel Roses scored twice at the end of the first half to take control of the match at Western Sydney Stadium after being denied earlier breakthroughs by a resolute Bangladesh defense.

Wang Shuang was China's most threatening player throughout the first half and provided the opening goal in the 44th minute when she placed a long-range strike into the top left corner of the goal.

The advantage was doubled two minutes later when Zhang Rui's strike from the edge of the penalty area was deflected into the bottom left corner.

The Chinese women continued to create clear goal-scoring opportunities through the second half, but could not find a third goal, with Bangladesh goalkeeper Mile Akter making several critical saves.

Bangladesh, who are playing at the Women's Asian Cup for the first time, had their own best opportunity of the night in the 14th minute when Ritu Porna Chakma's long-range shot from the left wing forced Chinese goalkeeper Chen Chen to make a one-handed save while tracking back towards goal.

The win against Bangladesh maintains the Steel Roses' record of having never lost their opening match at a Women's Asian Cup and leaves China in second place in Group B behind DPR Korea, who beat Uzbekistan 3-0 earlier on Tuesday.

China will play their second group stage match against Uzbekistan at Western Sydney Stadium on Friday night, while Bangladesh will take on DPR Korea on Friday afternoon.

--IANS

bsk/