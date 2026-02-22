Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars Final: Tejal Hasabnis’ unbeaten 51 powers India A to 46-run win over Bangladesh A

Bangkok, Feb 22 (IANS) Tejal Hasabnis struck an unbeaten half-century as India A Women successfully defended their ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title with a comprehensive 46-run win over Bangladesh A Women in the final at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, India A posted 134/7 in 20 overs, riding on Hasabnis’ 51 off 34 deliveries. In reply, Bangladesh A Women were bowled out for 88 in 19.1 overs.

Batting first, India made a steady start, reaching 30 without loss in the first five overs. However, Bangladesh fought back strongly, claiming three quick wickets across the next two overs to put the defending champions under pressure.

Fahima Khatun’s side struck again on the first ball of the eighth over, reducing India to 44/4 in 8.1 overs. With the pressure mounting on the batting side, Hasabnis and captain Radha Yadav stitched together a vital 69-run partnership that steadied the innings and took India past the three-figure mark.

Hasabnis brought up her fifty in 33 balls and remained unbeaten on 51, hitting three fours and two sixes. Radha contributed 36 off 30 balls before being dismissed in the 17th over.

Chasing 135 for victory, Bangladesh got off to a poor start, losing opener Ishma Tanjim in the third over. They managed 36 runs in the power play. Wicketkeeper-batter Shamima Sultana, who looked promising, was dismissed soon after the power play for 20.

Sarmin Sultana (18) and Sadia Akter (10) attempted to rebuild, but India removed both within the space of five balls. Bangladesh were 48/3 after 10 overs before a dramatic collapse against the Indian spinners saw them lose three wickets in the next five overs. They were eventually bowled out for 88 in 19.1 overs.

Prema Rawat starred with the ball for India A, claiming 3/12, while Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer picked up two wickets apiece.

This marks India’s second ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title, having also won the inaugural edition in 2023.

