Women’s Asia Cup: India play a 1-1 draw against Japan in Super 4s

Hangzhou (China), Sep 13 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team put in a fine performance against Japan, drawing 1-1 in a Super 4s match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou. India will reach the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 if China overcome Korea or avoids a defeat by less than three-goal margins.

In the match against Japan, India drew first blood as they scored early through Beauty Dung Dung (7’), whilst it was Shiho Kobayakawa (58’) who equalised for the Japanese.

India had the better start in the early exchanges of the contest and threatened within the first few minutes itself, as Ishika Chaudhary hit the frame of the goal. After that, Japan began to put together a few moves in attack, but were quickly pushed back as India struck in the form of Beauty Dung Dung (7’), who deflected Neha’s shot into the net to make it 1-0. India continued to attack and earned the game’s first penalty corner in the final moments of the first quarter, which ended with the score at 1-0.

Japan came out in the second quarter looking for the equaliser and were on the front foot in the first few minutes. Japan won a penalty corner as well, but India kept them out without much trouble. As the contest progressed, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team started to regain possession and began building in attack. Japan’s defence, though, held on and then put the pressure on India in the final stages of the first half. However, India’s defence kept them at arm’s length and went into the break with the score at 1-0.

The third quarter saw the Indian women’s hockey team up the ante against Japan’s defence. Lalremsiami was often at the heart of the attacking moves. However, the Japanese team held on and absorbed the pressure. India’s attack were on song in the quarter and were relentless in attack, but could not find the second goal to complement their dominance. At the break, India led 1-0.

The final quarter saw Japan stepping it up in attack as they looked for an equaliser. The defending champions were under pressure, and the Indian women’s hockey team’s defence continued to repel the Japanese attacks. Midway through the quarter, India started to move back up the pitch and won a flurry of penalty corners, to put the pressure back on their opponents. In the final minutes, Japan scored through Shiho Kobayakawa (58’) to make it 1-1.

Eventually, both teams shared the spoils as they were locked at 1-1 when the hooter sounded.

