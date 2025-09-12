Wissa, Ramsey ruled out of Newcastle United's visit to Wolverhampton

Newcastle, Sep 12 (IANS) Eddie Howe has revealed new arrivals Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey are both ruled out of Newcastle United's Premier League visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

United return to Premier League action this weekend following the international break, targeting a first league win of the 2025/26 campaign against a Wolves side who have lost their opening three league fixtures.

Howe, however, revealed that Wissa will be unavailable to make his Magpies debut after the Congo international sustained a knee injury whilst representing his country earlier this week.

"Unfortunately, he won't make this game. I saw him for the first time yesterday and he's feeling the effects of the [knee] injury sustained just before he came off (while on international duty). We're going to have to see how he is. He's an established Premier League goalscorer, which is very difficult to find. He's got really good qualities and [had] an outstanding few years, with history of scoring goals.

"He's done well against us and been a difficult player for us to handle when we've come up against him and I admire the journey he's been on to get to this point because it's not been easy for him. He's had big steps to make in his career but he has always adjusted and made them. Hopefully, he can do the same with us," Howe said in his pre-game press conference.

Ramsey will be sidelined for a number of weeks after suffering an ankle injury on his first Newcastle start in last month's goalless draw at Leeds United.

"Jacob is the only other injury concern and he'll miss the game. He's suffered from that tackle against Leeds, his ankle swelled up at half-time and he had to come off. Unfortunately, I think he'll be missing until the next international break so that's a big blow," Howe added.

Nick Woltemade, though, could be handed his United bow following the German striker's club record signing from VfB Stuttgart. "He's fine [for Wolves]. He's trained well and we're really pleased with how he's looked in the first couple of days. Big change for him, big opportunity for him. He's got a great nature, a great character. He's very calm and he's gone straight into our training and not looked out of place. He's shown his qualities. We're really pleased with how he's settled in," Howe said.

--IANS

aaa/bc