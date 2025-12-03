Winter National Bridge C'ship: Team Hemant, S D Associates, Easy Bridge enter semis of Seniors Team Event

Kolkata, Dec 3 (IANS) Favourites Team Hemant Jalan, along with Easy Bridge, S D Associates, and COGITO, entered the semifinals of the Seniors Team Event (above 60 years) of the 67th Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship being held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town in Kolkata on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, Team Hemant Jalan, with all internationals in their fold, lived up to the expectations to beat another strong contender, Shree Cement by 83--76 International Match Points ( IMPs) while Easy Bridge displayed fine form to defeat Team Dr. SSM convincingly, scoring 114 IMPs against 40 by the latter.

In two other matches of the last four stage, COGITO edged past Team Juthika by 63- 49 IMPs, while S.D. Associates drubbed USBC by 124.5--39 IMPs.

In the last-four stage, Team Hemant Jalan will play against S.D. Associates and Easy Bridge will take on COGITO.

Meanwhile, the mixed pairs event of the championship started on Wednesday, where 26 pairs out of 55 will qualify for the final round to be held on Thursday, along with the title clash for the Seniors Team Event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vidhya Patel & Kalpana Gurjar from Raibidpura village in Madhya Pradesh added one more feather to their caps as the duo bagged the Amla Ruia Women Pairs title on the second day of the Winter National Bridge Championship.

Vidhya & Kalpana, who earlier won the National Ladies Pairs Event in Chennai earlier this year, collected 57.42 International Match Points (IMPs) and were hotly challenged by Rekha Mody and Vandana Tooslidas, who amassed 56 IMPs to remain content with runners-up position. Sangeeta Mohta & Barsha Khattry finished third, collecting 26.89 IMPs.

With this victory, 25-year-old Vidya justified her selection as the “Best Junior Girls Player in 2025“ Award to be presented by the Bridge Federation of India later during this championship.

--IANS

bsk/