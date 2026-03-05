Windies quick Jayden Seales replaces Neser at Hampshire for County Championship

Hampshire, March 5 (IANS) West Indian pace bowler Jayden Seales has signed for Hampshire for the opening block of the 2026 County Championship.

The 24-year-old fast bowler replaced Michael Neser, who was recalled by Cricket Australia earlier this month. He will join the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Gordon Greenidge, Fidel Edwards, and other West Indian legends to play for Hampshire.

"We’re obviously disappointed not to have Michael Neser with us this summer, but it opens the door to an exciting new addition. Jayden Seales is a bowler with pace and skill, and most importantly, the appetite to run in hard and take the game on. He joins a proud line of West Indian cricketers who’ve represented the club with distinction over the years, and we can’t wait to see him in action at the start of the season," Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, said.

Seales has previous experience in the County Championship, having played ten matches for Sussex. For the Martlets, he has claimed 39 wickets and helped the club get promoted to Division One in 2024. He has taken his County Championship wickets at an average of 28.46 with best figures of 5-29 coming against Derbyshire in 2024.

The pacer made his international debut in 2021, having only played one First-Class match before his debut, and has shone for the West Indies since then. His first international five-for came against Pakistan in Jamaica, where he earned Player of the Match.

He has represented his nation 64 times across all three formats and leads the West Indies pace attack. He was recently part of the West Indies team that played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The West Indiesfailed to qualify for the semifinals, losing to India in their last Super 8 clash.

First-class cricket returns to Utilita Bowl from April 3, as Hampshire face Essex in the opening home fixture in Division One of the County Championship.

