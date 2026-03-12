Windies player Javon Searles, two officials suspended by ICC under anti-corruption codes

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken strict action on West Indies fast-bowling all-rounder Javon Searles, Titans team owner Chitranjan Rathod and team official Griffith following the breach of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

"All three individuals face charges in relation to the Bim10 Tournament 2023/24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code. In addition, Griffith faces one charge relating to International Matches that fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC added that the trio has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect. However, the governing body has also given 14 days starting from March 11, 2026, to respond to the charges.

Rathod faces three charges under the CWI Code, Searles faces four charges under the CWI Code, while team official Griffith faces four charges under the CWI Code and one charge under the ICC Code.

All three have been charged with the following three offences-

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code – Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.1.4 of the CWI Code – Soliciting, instructing, encouraging or facilitating Players and/or Player Support Personnel to commit offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code – Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Searles and Giffith have also been charged with Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code – failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

In addition, Griffith has been charged with "Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code – Obstructing the ACU’s investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct."

Searles has represented the West Indies Under-19s and played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL from 2014-19. He also featured in the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018.

--IANS

sds/bc