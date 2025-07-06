Wimbledon: Pavlyuchenkova survives Kartal challenge to reach QF

London, July 6 (IANS) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova advanced to her second Wimbledon quarterfinal with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Britain’s Sonay Kartal in a dramatic contest marred by a controversial line-calling malfunction. The match lasted two hours and two minutes and tested both Pavlyuchenkova’s resilience and composure.

In a tense first set, with the score tied at 4-4, Pavlyuchenkova appeared to win a game point when Kartal’s backhand landed visibly long. However, a failure in the electronic line-calling system—later blamed on operator error—meant the point was replayed instead of awarded to the Russian. Kartal capitalized on the confusion, breaking serve and earning a set point in the following game as per WTA.

But the veteran Pavlyuchenkova responded with calm authority. She saved set point, broke back, and then cruised through the tiebreak, showcasing her trademark power and experience. The World No. 50, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in February and has since been on a determined comeback trail, kept up her level in the second set with a flurry of highlight-reel shots— including a left-handed forehand winner and a deft lob.

Although Kartal showed grit by briefly breaking back, Pavlyuchenkova recaptured the lead at 3-2 and never looked back. She sealed the victory on her first match point with a blistering forehand down the line—her 36th winner of the match, far outpacing Kartal’s 14.

The win marks Pavlyuchenkova’s 10th Grand Slam quarterfinal and second this season, her first time reaching that milestone in a single year since 2011. With an 8-1 record on grass this season and a semifinal run in Eastbourne already under her belt, she’s in top form heading into a clash against either Amanda Anisimova or Linda Noskova for a place in the semifinals.

