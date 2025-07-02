Wimbledon: Joao Fonseca becomes youngest player since 2011 to reach third-round

London, July 2 (IANS) Joao Fonseca continued his remarkable rise on Wednesday, making history as he reached the third round of Wimbledon in his debut appearance at the prestigious tournament. The 18-year-old Brazilian overcame American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in a gritty, wind-swept battle that lasted over three hours.

In just his fourth career tour-level event on grass, Fonseca showcased maturity beyond his years. Battling tricky, windy conditions on Court 12, the #NextGenATP star held his nerve against the crafty American, who tried to disrupt the rhythm with drop shots and variety. Brooksby, fresh off a finals run at Eastbourne, succeeded in patches—especially in the second set and during a fourth-set break to level at 4-4—but Fonseca quickly snuffed out the threat with big serving, blistering groundstrokes, and fearless aggression as per ATP.

The match lasted over three hours, and Fonseca thrilled the crowd with 50 winners, including a spectacular stretched backhand from behind the baseline early in the fourth set. The crowd, split between Brazilian and American fans, roared with approval throughout, creating a lively atmosphere that Fonseca seemed to feed off during crucial moments.

His victory also made him the youngest man to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Bernard Tomic in 2011. It’s another major milestone in a breakout 2025 season. Fonseca made waves in January by defeating then-World No. 9 Andrey Rublev in his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open. A month later, he captured his first ATP title in Buenos Aires, followed by a strong showing at Roland Garros, where he reached the third round.

Now, with momentum and confidence on his side, Fonseca prepares to face qualifier Nicolas Jarry in the next round. The Chilean dispatched American teen Learner Tien with ease, but Fonseca’s current form and rising belief make him a serious contender