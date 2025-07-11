Wimbledon 2025: Sinner storms past injured Djokovic, to meet Alcaraz in final (Ld)

Wimbledon, July 12 (IANS) World No.1 Jannik Sinner stopped the surging run of a injury-hampered Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Club here on Friday.

Sinner swept aside a physically struggling Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a finals date with Carlos Alcaraz. Last month, Sinner let slip three championship points against Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final, and the pair will now resume their rivalry Sunday at the All England Club’s iconic Centre Court.

”I can’t believe it,” said Sinner when asked about reaching his first Wimbledon final. “It’s a tournament I always watched when I was young on television. I would never have imagined that I could play here in the final, so it’s amazing. I know how much work me my team are putting in. My dad and my brother arrived today, so it’s even more special.”

With Djokovic’s movement well below his usual best after he sustained an injury late in his quarterfinal win over Flavio Cobolli, Sinner was typically clinical in completing his one-hour, 55-minute last-four win. Aside from a lapse early in the third set that left him trailing 0-3, the No. 1 in the ATP Rankings was precise on serve and rock-solid from the baseline throughout.

By defeating Djokovic, Sinner completed the set of final appearances at all four Grand Slam events. He is the 11th man to complete that feat in the Open Era. The 23-year-old has now won five consecutive matches against Djokovic, a streak that includes Grand Slam semi-final triumphs (2024 Australian Open, 2025 Roland Garros and Wimbledon).

The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, Sinner, delivered an early blow by breaking Djokovic’s serve in the third game of the match, and he cruised to a two-set lead without any real peril. Sinner struck the ball cleanly off both wings and replicated the stunning serving display he had produced against Shelton. The World No. 1 dropped just 17 points on serve in the match, with eight of those coming in his first two service games of the third set.

Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, was pushed to the limit by the American fifth seed, who had arrived on the back of two five-set victories and was dreaming of becoming the first American man to reach the Wimbledon final since Andy Roddick in 2009. But Alcaraz, who has mastered the art of rising in the tightest of moments, showcased his championship mettle once again.

There was a brief wobble from the Spaniard at the end of the second set, allowing Fritz to level the match. But Alcaraz regrouped quickly, stepping up in the third with his characteristic blend of power, touch, and relentless court coverage to seize the lead once more.

--IANS

bsk/