Williams Racing to adopt new identity from 2026 season

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Williams Racing will become Williams F1 Team from next season as part of a refresh of the iconic British squad's identity.

The Grove-based team is among the most successful Formula 1 teams of all time, with nine Teams' Championships (putting them third on the all-time list), seven drivers' titles and 114 Grand Prix wins.

Williams are well into a rebuild phase under the ownership of Dorilton Capital and leadership of James Vowles and are set to finish an impressive fifth in the teams' standings this year, having scored 111 points to date, which is more than their tally accrued in the last seven seasons combined.

In line with the introduction of sweeping new chassis and power unit rules next season, Williams have opted to revise their team name, which they say "connects the team's glorious legacy to its bold and ambitious future", and team logo.

The team say their existing "W" logo will be "replaced by a 21st century reimagining of (team founder) Frank Williams' famous 'Forward W', first introduced in our founding year of 1977".

Vowles said, “I am proud that from next year we will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team and carry a logo on our car inspired by our founder Sir Frank Williams and deeply connected with our decades of success.

“As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future and committed to writing a new Championship-winning chapter in Williams’ history. This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant.”

Alex Albon is enjoying his most competitive season since 2020 to sit eighth in the drivers' standings while his team mate Carlos Sainz gave Williams their first podium since 2021 with a brilliant drive to third in Baku.

Ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the squad sit fifth in the teams' standings, 39 points clear of Racing Bulls with four Grand Prix weekends - two of which are Sprints - left to go.

