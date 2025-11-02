Will take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment: Smriti Mandhana after winning Women’s World Cup

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana got emotional as she opened up about her team’s journey and victory at the World Cup after the Women in Blue lifted their maiden ICC title at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Sunday night.

Mandhana scored 45 runs and raised 104 runs for the opening stand before being dismissed, but Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma’s knocks helped the side set the South Africans a target of 299 runs to chase. Deepti Sharma, the spin-bowling all-rounder, picked up a five-wicket haul (5-39) as India bundled out South Africa for 246 and lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy, making India only the fourth nation to win the Women's ODI World Cup.

Mandhana, speaking to the broadcasters after the historic victory, revealed that it felt good to get the feeling of victory after multiple heartbreaks in the past.

“Every World Cup we’ve gone into, there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. However, we always believed that we had a greater responsibility - not just to win, but to continue growing women’s cricket. And honestly, just look at the support we’ve had over the last month and a half. It’s been incredible. To finally lift the World Cup today - I’ll take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment. That last World Cup was definitely tough for all of us to take. But after that, we had a clear focus - to get fitter, stronger, and better in every area,” she said.

“And honestly, what’s special about this team - and no one really talks about it - is how much we stuck together. Everyone supported each other, through good days and bad. We genuinely celebrated each other’s success. The team environment this time… it was just so positive, so connected. That’s been the biggest difference, I think,” Mandhana added.

India beat South Africa by 52 runs on the night of the World Cup final, marking a monumental moment in Indian cricket.

