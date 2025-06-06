Will pick Broad’s brain on how he got certain batters out, says Jansen ahead of WTC Final

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) South Africa’s left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen said he plans to pick the brains of legendary England bowler Stuart Broad on how he used to dismiss certain batters prior to the start of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s on June 11.

Broad will join the South Africa as a consultant on Monday, as the Temba Bavuma-led side ramps up its preparation for the one-off WTC final against defending champions Australia, captained by Pat Cummins. The former pacer is ranked fifth amongst most prolific Test bowlers with 604 scalps.

“Obviously, he's played a lot against Australia at Lord’s. Maybe I will pick his brain on what they did back then or what they did when he was playing to get certain batters out. And then, because I mean, you can ask all those questions and you can try and do it, but it doesn't mean it's going to work necessarily.”

"You might get a guy out with a ball that you never even planned bowling. So it's good to have the information. But like I said, once you're on the pitch on that day, you have to figure it out for yourself and then whatever plan you have or plan you think could work, just try and do that and you hope it pays off and you hope you execute well," Jansen was quoted as saying by ICC on Friday.

Jansen is coming off an fruitful IPL stint with Punjab Kings, who finished as runners-up in the tournament. He worked under head coach Ricky Ponting and Jansen stated the former Australia captain had instilled great confidence in him about his bowling skills in IPL 2025.

"Before I left (India), he (Ponting) just said 'good luck, I hope you do well, but I hope you lose’. I learnt a lot from him, especially from a mental point of view. He is always positive and he always sees the good stuff instead of the bad stuff, if it makes sense."

"And I think that's why he's a legend of the game, because you always lean towards what could happen instead of what could go wrong. For me personally in the IPL, he's helped a lot in that regard, because he always reminds you what could be, what you can do and what could happen instead of what couldn't happen," he concluded.

