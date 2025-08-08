Wilfred Ndidi joins Besiktas after eight years at Leicester City

Leicester, Aug 8 (IANS) English Premier League side Leicester City have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas for the permanent transfer of long-serving midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, subject to international clearance.

The Nigerian midfielder joins Besiktas on a three-year contract with an option to extend by one more year. The Turkish side confirmed that both clubs reached an agreement over a sum of eight million Euros.

Wilfred joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in January 2017 and became a key figure in the Foxes midfield across eight seasons at King Power Stadium. He made 303 appearances in all competitions, finding the net 18 times.

A tireless and combative presence in the center of the pitch, Wilf played a vital role in some of the Club’s most successful moments in recent years - helping them to consecutive fifth place finishes in the Premier League, lifting the Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021, and winning the Sky Bet Championship title in 2023/24.

The club thanked the 28-year-old for his services across nine years with the club in an emotionally charged statement. "Having arrived as a promising 20-year-old, Wilf departs as a seasoned international with the admiration of team-mates, staff and supporters alike for his efforts and achievements in a Leicester City shirt.

He leaves with the sincere thanks and best wishes of everyone at Leicester City for the next chapter of his career," read the statement by the club.

Leicester were relegated to the Championship after having gained promotion in the previous season, in 2024-25, and Ndidi played 2337 minutes across 28 league appearances while also scoring five goals.

Ndidi's move to Turkey marks the end of yet another cherished tenure with Leicester, after club legend Jamie Vardy left following the conclusion of the season.

