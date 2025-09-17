When Modiji became Prime Minister, I began winning: PV Sindhu

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu not only wished and prayed for his good health and happiness but also for the continued progress of the nation under his guidance.

In a long note on social media, Sindhu recalled her interactions with PM Modi on several occasions, calling them unforgettable moments of her career.

"As an athlete, I have stood on many podiums, lifted many trophies, and received some of the nation’s highest honours. Yet, there are moments in life that shine brighter than medals, moments that live forever in the heart because of the encouragement and belief they carry. For me, such unforgettable moments have been my interactions with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Sindhu wrote.

The two-time Olympic medallist further shared poetic coincidence that when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, she started winnings, and stated that it feels as if her journey and PM Modi's leadership were running side by side.

"I have met him many times, as an athlete and in a personal capacity. And some of these memories will stay with me forever. The funny thing, almost poetic in its own way, is that when Modiji became Prime Minister, I began winning. It feels as if my journey and his leadership were running side by side, shaping milestones that became defining chapters of my career.

"I will never forget meeting him after my Olympic triumphs and again after becoming world champion. Each time, his words were more than formal congratulations; they were heartfelt encouragement, spoken with the warmth of someone who truly cared. After the Tokyo Olympics, when I was awarded the Padma Bhushan, I once more had the privilege of meeting him. Those occasions are etched not just in my memory, but in my very spirit," the post read.

"Happy 75th birthday, dear Sir. On this special day, I wish and pray not only for your health and happiness but also for the continued progress of our beloved nation under your guidance. May your journey ahead be filled with many more birthdays wrapped in good health, boundless energy, and the joy of knowing how deeply you inspire millions of us, athletes, dreamers, and citizens alike," it concluded.

Sindhu made history by winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, becoming the first Indian female to win an Olympic silver in badminton. Sindhu stepped onto the podium at the Olympic Games once again when she bagged bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The ace shuttler wrote her name into the history books by winning the world title in 2019, becoming the first player from India to top the podium at world championships in badminton.

