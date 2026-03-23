West Indies penalised for slow over rate in first Women’s T20I vs Australia

St. Vincent, March 23 (IANS) The West Indies team has been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Women’s T20I against Australia in St. Vincent on Friday.

Read More

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states that for minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Hayley Matthews pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which means there is no need for a formal hearing.

“Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the West Indies side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Candace La Borde, and fourth umpire Maria Abbott levelled the charge.

Alana King delivered another strong performance to underline her return to Australia’s T20I setup, claiming 2-25 as the visitors secured a 17-run victory over the West Indies in the second match to clinch the three-match series with a game to go after clinching victory by 43 runs in the first T20I.

After electing to bat, Australia were off to a brisk start courtesy of Georgia Voll, who set the tone with an attacking 39 off 23. The innings continued to gather pace even after field restrictions eased, with Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry putting together a 58-run stand for the third wicket. While Litchfield contributed 35 off 29 balls, Perry’s fluent 42 off 28 deliveries kept the scoreboard ticking despite a relatively measured partnership.

Australia found another gear late in the innings, as Perry, Georgia Wareham, and Nicola Carey played effectively to add 32 runs in the final four overs, pushing the total to a competitive 164/5.

Australia’s bowlers maintained tight control, with Kim Garth leading the effort through an economical spell, well supported by Carey, Darcie Brown, and King.

Captain Hayley Matthews struggled to find rhythm early, managing just one run off her first 12 deliveries, but later staged a remarkable turnaround. She launched a counterattack, scoring 56 off 41 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, and stitched together a crucial 77-run partnership with Stafanie Taylor to revive the chase.

However, King turned the tide in Australia’s favour during the middle overs. After an expensive start, she bounced back to dismiss Matthews with a catch at mid-off before removing Taylor in her following over, effectively derailing West Indies’ hopes.

A late effort from Deandra Dottin, who remained unbeaten on 39, along with a quick cameo partnership with Jahzara Claxton, narrowed the gap but proved insufficient. West Indies ended on 147/4, falling short as Australia sealed the series with a convincing all-round performance.

Both teams meet again in the final T20I tomorrow before a three-match ODI series begins in Basseterre.

--IANS

hs/bsk/