West Indies add Akeal Hosein to ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Dhaka, Oct 20 (IANS) West Indies have strengthened their spin attack by adding left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein to their squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Hosein is set to arrive tonight and will join the team ahead of the second ODI, as the visitors look to bounce back after a 74-run defeat in the series opener. His inclusion is expected to bolster the bowling unit as West Indies aim to level the series against the hosts.

"Akeal is expected to arrive tonight to join the ODI team," Cricbuzz quoted a BCB official as saying.

The 24-year-old left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds has earned his maiden ODI call-up after featuring in two T20Is.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Jediah Blades and Shamar Joseph, who were part of the initial ODI squad, will return to the Caribbean. Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder is expected to join the squad on October 21, ahead of the T20I leg of the tour.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier announced the addition of left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed to their ODI squad for the ongoing series, responding to the spin-friendly conditions on offer in the series opener.

Spinners dominated proceedings on the slow, turning surface at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, prompting both teams to bolster their spin options. West Indies left-arm spinner Khary Pierre impressed with an economical spell of 1 for 19 in his 10 overs, while off-spinner Roston Chase claimed two wickets. For Bangladesh, it was the spin duo of Rishad Hossain and Tanvir Islam who stole the show, sharing eight wickets and setting up a commanding win for the hosts.

