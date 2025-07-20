West Ham sign Kyle Walker-Peters on three-year deal

London, July 20 (IANS) West Ham United have signed England defender Kyle Walker-Peters on a three-year contract following his departure from Southampton.

The 28-year-old, who is comfortable on either side of the pitch, has made nearly 150 Premier League appearances so far in his career and will add quality and depth to Head Coach Graham Potter’s squad.

The versatile full-back, who has two senior caps for his country, is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates, getting down to work in pre-season and pulling on the famous Claret and Blue for the first time.

“I’m really excited. It feels like it has been a long-time coming - I’ve been linked with a move to the Club in the past - and I’m just happy to be here now," he said in a statement.

“I spoke to Graham Potter and he was a big, big part of me making the decision. I’ve always liked his style as a coach, and I think it will suit me well. He spoke about the family feel at the Club, and that’s what I’m all about. I’d like to think I’m going to be a good fit for West Ham United.

“I like to play with intensity, give my all in every game, and I want to try and achieve special things here. Every team wants to win trophies and West Ham have that ambition. From speaking to Graham, he wants to create something special, and hopefully I can be a part of that.”

Head coach Graham Potter has long admired Walker-Peters’ game and is relishing the opportunity to work with him.

“We’re really pleased that Kyle has agreed to join us,” said Potter. “He is a player I’ve always thought highly of and been impressed by whenever he has faced one of my teams.

“He has a really good pedigree, a top professional who has established himself as a respected Premier League player and still has his best years in front of him.

“He will bring high quality competition to the squad, and good character and personality to the dressing-room. I’m really looking forward to working with Kyle, and I think he will be a great addition to the Football Club.”

