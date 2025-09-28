We’re going to make IPL number one sports league in the world, says Arun Dhumal

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Chairman of the Indian Premier League, Arun Dhumal said that members of the newly formed committees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will look to working together and congratulated everyone on their election.

Notably, the annual general meeting of the BCCI concluded on Sunday, with former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas being elected as the new president of the board.

Dhumal, who continued to assume his role as the Indian Premier League (IPL) chair, spoke about the committee’s goals and targets as they look to make the cash-rich event the No. 1 in the world.

“In the last 18 years, we have faced many challenges, whether it was COVID, Operation Sindoor, or weather conditions that forced us to move a few matches. Thanks to our fantastic team, we've overcome all those difficulties. Going forward, we’re going to make it the number one sports league in the world,” Dhumal told reporters outside the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

He also congratulated all the members who were elected for different roles across various committees.

“All the members congratulated the new team which got appointed. And we would like to thank all the members for their confidence that they have bestowed upon the new team. And we are hoping for a great World Cup going forward, a great IPL going forward and we are giving our best wishes to our women’s team for this coming World Cup.”

Speaking of the proceedings at the AGM and the points that were discussed, he added:

“Nothing new. We discussed the progress we made in the last season, that came in the secretary meeting. Otherwise, it was a routine. My best wishes to each one of them and I am sure they will bring the BCCI to greater heights. We have done a phenomenal job under the previous leadership and we are hoping that BCCI would keep going from strength to strength.”

He also hoped for India’s win against Pakistan at the upcoming Asia Cup final, where the two sides are set to face off for the first time in 41 years.

“We have played phenomenal cricket. We have won all the games. And I am hoping for a great victory today.”

-- IANS

vi/