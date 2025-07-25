We’re confident and ready’: Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri eyes repeat glory in PKL 12

Pune, July 25 (IANS) Puneri Paltan’s star defender Gaurav Khatri’s story is nothing short of a Bollywood script. Having been brought up in a household where Kabaddi was a known sport, Khatri’s interest piqued at a very early age, even featuring in local tournaments at age 15.

Being a part of Pro Kabaddi League had always been on his bucket list and this bucket was finally ticked when he was picked up by Puneri Paltan as an injury replacement during Season 9.

While the side missed to lift the cup by a whisker, losing to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final, they eventually got their hands on the coveted trophy in the very next edition. The Paltan and Khatri are now gearing up for Season 12 and want to replicate the kind of performance they had unleashed in Season 10.

“We are very confident and ready for the upcoming season. We want to repeat the way we played in Season 10. We will give our 100%. The raiding department has got some more strength with the addition of Sachin (Tanwar) bhai. Aslam (Inamdar), Mohit (Goyat) and Pankaj (Mohite) were already there, so we are going to work hard,” he said during the latest episode of the ‘Rise of a Star’ series.

Khatri got into the team after one of the players was affected by COVID-19 during Season 9. It was a clash against the Bengaluru Bulls where he first got a chance to showcase his talent.

“During the encounter against Bengaluru Bulls in one of the matches (in Season 9), I got my first opportunity when the coach asked me to go in as a substitute. Obviously, I felt nervous but at the same time, it was a good feeling as I was living my dream. I did my first tackle against Bharat Hooda who was the best raider at that time. I got points for my team and felt good about it. We lost the game but the team was pretty happy with my performance,” Khatri said.

“Then, the coach showed more trust in me and made me play in the semi-final and final matches of the season. I got a chance in the semis because Sombir was out due to fever. I didn’t have any experience of playing in the playoffs but the coach gave me the confidence,” he further added.

The young defender considers himself fortunate to be part of a championship-winning team so early in his career. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “When I came in Season 10, there was of course some pressure, but at the same time, everyone motivated me. They gave me a free hand and encouraged me to play my natural game. I feel lucky and very fortunate that I became a champion in just my second season”

A key influence in his early days was Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadloui. “I also shared a very good bond with Mohammadreza Shadloui. He treated me like a younger brother,” he added.

Khatri expressed heartfelt gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the Pro Kabaddi League. “The Pro Kabaddi League has truly changed my life. It’s given me a platform, an identity, and the chance to grow as a player,” he concluded.

