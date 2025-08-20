'We have lost players before and survived': Glasner on Guehi, Eze exit rumours

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Ahead of the first leg of Crystal Palace's Europa Conference League play-off against Norwegian side Fredrikstad FK at the Selhurst Park on Friday (IST), head coach Oliver Glasner gave updates on both Eberechi Eze and captain Marc Guehi, both of whom are linked with a move away this summer.

Palace chairman Steve Parish had confirmed Guehi is for sale this summer and Eze is reportedly being circled by North London club Tottenham Hotspur.

"100 precent! We have lost players before in the past and we survived through that. And we brought the best times to this football club.

"Even when we lost Michael [Olise], we followed it up with the best-ever season in 119 years of the club. You have got to trust the manager and the process, and we will be very fine," said Glasner in his press conference.

The Palace head coach went on to confirm that despite the rumours, the duo are in contention to start tomorrow.

"Many of you were surprised he and Marc [Guehi] started against Chelsea, you may be surprised they start tomorrow, but they are committed to the team. They will play a crucial part for as long as they are here they are committed to the team. If they leave, they want to leave as the guys who gave 100% to Crystal Palace," he added.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has become a fan favourite since his move from Old Trafford, also reflected on ending the club's trophy drought by lifting the FA Cup and Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium.

"It's incredible. The boys have been great. The plan that was put in place before the final, the boys followed it.

"To bring success to the club such a short space of time after a very long time, it's incredible memories. Making so many people so happy on that day was incredible. That's the most important thing above the trophies," said Henderson.

