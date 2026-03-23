WCL to add Bangladesh Champions in Season 3

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The World Championship of Legends (WCL) announced the addition of the Bangladesh Champions for Season 3.

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The WCL has already witnessed some of the biggest names in cricket history grace the tournament, including Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Gayle, and many more legends who have defined generations of the sport.

With the addition of the Bangladesh Champions, WCL 2026 promises even greater intensity and unforgettable matchups on a global stage.

Recognised as the second most watched cricket league in the world, WCL has rapidly redefined legends cricket by bringing together the greatest icons of the game on one global stage.

After two record-breaking seasons, WCL has delivered phenomenal global viewership:

Season 1 recorded over 325 million viewers worldwide, while Season 2 surged to an extraordinary 423.1 million viewers, cementing its position as one of the most followed cricket leagues globally.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said, “Over the past two years, we have consistently heard one question — why there is no Bangladesh Champions team in WCL. This year, we are proud to answer that demand by introducing Bangladesh Champions as a special treat for the fans.”

Yunus Hasan, Director, JCUK Sports Ltd representing Bangladesh Champions, shared, “The introduction of Bangladesh Champions into the World Championship of Legends marks a proud and historic moment for cricket fans across Bangladesh and the global diaspora. As a non-resident Bangladeshi based in the UK, this initiative is particularly close to my heart — it represents an opportunity to strengthen the bridge between two cricket-loving nations and their global fan bases."

The introduction of the Bangladesh Champions marks a major milestone in WCL’s journey, expanding the league to feature legendary players from seven cricketing nations, making WCL 2026 the most competitive and globally diverse season yet.

--IANS

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