WBBL: Wasn't sure if I would be allowed to cross the border: Jemimah's cheeky take on flying to Australia after WC win

Brisbane, Nov 9 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues gave a hilarious response when asked how the team welcomed her when she joined the Brisbane Heat’s squad for the Women’s Big Bash League that commenced here at the Allan Border Field on Sunday.

India beat Australia in the World Cup semi-final to book a spot in the summit clash against South Africa. The Women in Blue went on to beat the Proteas by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to win their maiden ICC trophy.

Jemimah, who lifted the Women’s Cricket World Cup with Team India exactly a week ago, flew to Australia to join the Brisbane Heat’s squad for the 2025 edition of the tournament and played the opening game against the Renegades.

On the sidelines, she was asked about her journey and whether she had settled in by the broadcasters 7Cricket. The 25-year-old’s delightful tongue-in-cheek humour caught attention as

She said, "I was not sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border to come here after the semi-finals, but honestly, everyone’s been so warm and welcoming, and everyone is just so happy in general for the growth of women’s cricket has happened because of that win because we know it’s going to change massively not just in India but all over the world.”

Jemimah’s start to her 2025 WBBL campaign wasn’t memorable, as the Brisbane Heat suffered a loss in their first game, with the No. 3 batter scoring just six runs off nine deliveries. In a rain-marred affair, the Heat managed to score just 133 runs in 20 overs, losing all 10 of their wickets.

With the second innings being reduced to eight overs due to rain, the Renegades were set a revised target of 66 runs as per the DLS method.

They started on a sluggish note and lost three wickets in the first two overs, but Courtney Webb’s 34 not out and skipper Georgia Wareham’s unbeaten 16 helped the Renegades cross the line and win the first match.

--IANS

vi/bc