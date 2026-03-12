'Waving the flag, hopefully we get more': Keightley on being the only female head coach in Women's Hundred

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) At the inaugural Women’s Hundred auction, where record-breaking sums were exchanged and the spotlight was firmly on players, MI London head coach Lisa Keightley stood out for a different reason: she was the only woman occupying a coaching role.

With extensive experience leading teams across Australia, England, and franchises in the Women’s Big Bash and the Women's Premier League, Keightley is no stranger to high-pressure environments. Yet, as the auction unfolded, the absence of other female head coaches was impossible to ignore.

"It's really changing fast, isn't it? And I suppose the three powerhouses - India, England, and Australia - having a very competitive T20 competitions - it's really driving the women's space and the pay equity. We're not there, but it's moving and it's moving pretty fast, so that's really good,” Keightley told ESPNcricinfo.

"The only thing I'm disappointed in is I look around the room and I'm the only female head coach. So for me, waving the flag and hopefully as we move into cricket, we get a few more female head coaches here.

"In saying that, we've got a few coaching internationally and I'm really hoping that a lot of the staff have female coaches within their coaching set-up, so from that point of view, it's moving quick, but looking around being the only female coach, that's a bit disappointing to be totally honest,” she added.

Other well-known figures from women’s cricket appeared in supporting roles. Sarah Taylor served as an assistant coach for the Manchester Super Giants, while Anya Shrubsole assisted the Southern Brave. Shrubsole, a former England bowler, has been enhancing her coaching credentials through roles such as player-coach under Charlotte Edwards at Southern Vipers and bowling coach for Royal Challengers Bangalore during their WPL-winning season.

Keightley has coached in several countries and franchises, such as Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians (in WPL), and Northern Superchargers. She led the Northern Superchargers to the 2025 Women’s Hundred title before the team transitioned to Superchargers Leeds under new ownership. Her extensive experience enables her to guide women aiming for head-coaching positions.

“As females, you always think you're not ready and you're happy to be an assistant, but I think the only way you get in there and do it is if you get the opportunity, take it, get in there, do it,” she said. “If someone says they want you to be a head coach, don't think you're not ready. You've got to jump at the chance, be brave and back yourself and put good people around you and you'll be fine.”

Keightley is realistic about the pace of change, acknowledging that it will take time for more women to break into head coaching roles globally.

“It's a tough one,” she said. “It will change over time and it's just players getting back into the system, having opportunity and finding their way through their journey and hopefully moving forward.

“This will be a different space we're in, but you're competing in an open playing field, so you just shouldn't get the position. You shouldn't get the opportunity unless you've, I suppose, put in the hard yards and you get respected as a coach across the competitions and franchises. Let's wait and see over the next five years if that slowly changes.”

