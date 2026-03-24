'Warm and memorable moment': IOA president Usha meets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association president, P.T. Usha, on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by her son Ujjwal. She expressed gratitude for the leader’s blessings, guidance, and constant inspiration in a meeting she described as one that will remain close to her heart.

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"It was a warm and memorable moment meeting Hon’ble PM Shri. @narendramodi ji today, accompanied by my son Ujjwal. Deeply grateful for his blessings, constant inspiration, invaluable guidance, and unwavering support. Moments like these stay close to the heart," P.T Usha posted on X.

Earlier, addressing the National Convention of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI), the IOA President said that India has reached an important stage in its sporting journey with improved infrastructure, scientific training, and stronger institutional support for athletes.

“As you are all aware, we will be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and our vision of bringing the 2036 Summer Olympics to our country reflects the confidence of a nation that believes in its sporting future,” Usha said.

She added that hosting such global events would play a key role in accelerating sports development across the country. “Hosting such events would not only showcase India to the world but also accelerate the development of sporting infrastructure and inspire generations of athletes,” she said.

Usha also emphasised that India’s progress in sport has been driven by stronger support systems and the growing recognition of athletes’ needs. “Today, India stands at a very important moment in its sporting journey. Over the past decade, we have witnessed a transformation in the way sports are supported and celebrated in our country. Athletes now benefit from better infrastructure, scientific training, and stronger institutional support,” she said.

Highlighting the role of government initiatives in expanding the sporting base, Usha said programmes like Khelo India have helped identify and nurture young talent across the country.

--IANS

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