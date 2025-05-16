Wankhede is even more iconic now," says SKY on unveiling of Rohit Sharma stand

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) India and Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav congratulated India batter Rohit Sharma after the talismanic batter's years of hard work saw the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) reward him with his very own stand in the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

The Rohit Sharma Stand was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday evening, with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also in attendance.

Yadav, who is also Rohit's teammate with the Mumbai Indians, claimed that the mecca of Indian cricket, the Wankhede Stadium, is now 'even more iconic.'

"Congratulations @rohitsharma45 on achieving incredible things on the cricket ground, from finisher to opener to our captain, you have been an inspiration and our pride, in every role.

"Very rarely comes a leader who leads from the front, and changes the game for the better. You are that leader who has changed not just the game, but the approach, the attitude, the dressing room atmosphere, the team, and redefined the role of a captain.

"Like I have said before, good things happen to good people, and you deserve it all and more. Wankhede just got even more iconic," read the post by SKY on Instagram.

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket, has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

The opening batter has represented India since as early as 2007 and was a part of the side that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He has represented the nation in 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs, and 67 Test matches. He called the curtains on his T20I career after the World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

As part of the event, the MCA officially unveiled the Sharad Pawar Stand, Rohit Sharma Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge in memory of the former MCA president Amol Kale.

