Waited for ball in my area, just tried to play what was in front of me, says Esterhuizen

Wellington, March 22 (IANS) After hitting a match-winning 57 to guide South Africa to a series-levelling victory over New Zealand in the fourth T20I, wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen said his aim while batting was to wait for the ball and just try to play as per what was in front of him.

Read More

In the Proteas winning by 19 runs, Esterhuizen hit his maiden T20I half-century after making 45, 8 and 15 in his first three games on the ongoing trip to New Zealand. "In the second game, I was maybe a bit defensive and didn't have as much intent as I could have. And then the last game, maybe I was trying to play a shot a ball.

"Whereas this innings I just tried to play what was in front of me, normal cricket shots, and waited for the ball in my area. That was the only difference," said Esterhuizen in the post-match press conference.

With the first-choice players rested, Esterhuizen has been given a go for the Proteas and he said the experience so far has been enjoyable. "I've loved every second of my first tour with the Proteas. The lessons I'd take are probably just how to deal with the pressure and the scrutiny.

"I don't think anyone masters how to deal with it but the more you do it, the more accustomed you come to it. That's the main message that coach Shuks (Shukri Conrad) said to us before the tour, especially the newcomers, that we will need to experience the pressure, the scrutiny and that everything's looked at through a microscope."

Esterhuizen, schooled at St John’s College in Johannesburg, was not part of South Africa’s age-group sides, but has risen quickly since making his provincial debut for Lions in 2022. He has already represented South Africa A and featured in the SA20 for MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals.

"I've tried to take my game to another level. For most people the talent is always there, but it's hard to use that talent and the decision-making that comes with it. That is the key the higher up you go in this game.

"The second thing is just how to deal with failures, because this game is a game of failures. And when you succeed, you need to take it in. How to deal with those failures the higher you go will stand you in good stead," he added.

--IANS

nr/