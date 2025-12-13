'Viva Football': Rahul Gandhi meets Messi in Hyderabad during GOAT Tour

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, met Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Hyderabad and was presented the GOATED No. 10 jersey by the World Cup winner. Gandhi met Messi, who is visiting India as part of the GOAT Tour, and spent time with him.

He later put out an Instagram story from his official handle, hailing the Argentine, considered one of the greatest footballers of recent times.

"Viva Football With the GOAT @leomessi," wrote Gandhi in his message, which was accompanied by a video showing visuals from his meeting with the Argentine superstar. The video shows Gandhi posing for pictures with Messi, walking with the former Barcelona and PSG star, and talking to him as Messi waved to his fans.

A few minutes later, the Congress party put out a social media post, informing that Messi presented Gandhi with a special commemorative jersey in Argentina colours.

"𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏𝟎 𝐉𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐘 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐢 𝐣𝐢," the post said. It was accompanied by a video from the post-match presentation in Hyderabad, which also showed the Congress leader giving the Argentine a memento.

Messi reached Hyderabad on Saturday and also made an appearance at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Uppal, despite his first stop in Kolkata causing huge controversy after his blink-and-miss performance at the Salt Lake Stadium, for which fans had forked out huge amounts for tickets.

Messi reached the Telangana capital earlier in the afternoon and appeared in many photo-ops, seen kicking a ball with kids and interacting and chilling with one of the officials. He also met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other senior government officials and celebrities.

At the Uppal Stadium, the Argentine star stayed inside one of the VIP boxes and was shown waving at the camera to make a fleeting appearance on the big screen inside the stadium and broadcast visuals as two teams played a match.

It was apparent that the organisers of Messi's India GOAT Tour are trying to project that there was no issue with the tour and the riots in the stadium in Kolkata were an aberration. On Saturday, there were reports that one of the main organisers of the GOAT Tour was arrested by Kolkata police for alleged mismanagement at the event in Salt Lake Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Satadru Dutta, the principal organiser of the mega event held at Salt Lake Stadium on the northern outskirts of Kolkata earlier in the day, featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi, was arrested after chaos and vandalism broke out at the venue over high ticket prices and limited access to the football icon, an official said.

Confirming the arrest, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Jawed Shamim said that a first information report (FIR) would be registered in connection with the incident. “A thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the roots of the mismanagement that ultimately led to the chaos. The police are taking the matter very seriously. Every person found responsible for the mismanagement and the resulting disorder will be booked,” Shamim said.

Messi's visit to Kolkata ended in chaos after agitated spectators, angered over limited access to the Argentine despite purchasing tickets at what they described as exorbitant prices, went on a rampage inside the stadium. With the situation spiralling out of control, police were forced to resort to a large-scale lathi charge and deploy personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to restore order. In the wake of the unrest, Messi left the stadium earlier than scheduled.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on her way to the stadium at the time of the incident. However, after being informed about the ruckus and vandalism, she instructed her driver to turn back. Shortly thereafter, the Chief Minister announced the constitution of a judicial committee to probe the mismanagement that led to the chaos.

