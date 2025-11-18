Visually impaired medallist Saurabh Sharma prepares for debut at Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) For 20-year-old para-athlete Saurabh Sharma, the upcoming Adani Ahmedabad Marathon represents more than just a race; it symbolises his progress in sport and personal growth. A visually impaired runner from Himachal Pradesh, Saurabh has competed on prominent para-athletics platforms both nationally and internationally. Participating in the Ahmedabad Marathon will be a significant new milestone in his inspiring journey.

Born with partial blindness, Saurabh started his sporting career at the National Drishti Divyangjan Empowerment Institute in Dehradun, where coach Naresh Singh Nayal guided him. Though initially interested in football and cricket, it was his coach who introduced him to running, a change that would ultimately shape his athletic path career.

“In 2021, I competed in my first Para Nationals in Bengaluru and finished among the top five. The next year, I won my first medal in the 5000m in Odisha. In 2024, I travelled to Switzerland for my first international event and won two gold medals there. That’s when I realised how far this journey could go,” said the 20-year-old, who claimed two gold medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2024 in Switzerland.

Saurabh has represented India in the 1500m and 5000m T12 events at international competitions in Tunisia and India. He has also won medals at both editions of the Khelo India Para Games in 2023 and 2025. Currently, he trains at the SAI Centre in Gandhinagar under Naresh Sharma.

“The biggest challenge for a visually impaired runner is finding a guide, and the expenses are often double,” he said. “I’m fortunate that in my category I can run independently. But I’ve also guided other runners at the Blind National Championship in 2022, and I know how much trust and practice it takes.”

“At the SAI Centre, we have access to good coaching, nutrition, and facilities. It allows us to focus completely on performance and international preparation,” he added.

Like many para-athletes, his journey has been defined as much by perseverance as by patience. “In the beginning, my family didn’t understand sports. They would ask, what kind of game is this? But as they saw me compete and win, they became my biggest support system,” he said.

This November, Saurabh will join thousands of runners to celebrate fitness and national pride at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Since it began, the event has supported the #Run4OurSoldiers cause, honouring India’s armed forces. It has become one of the country’s biggest inclusive races, bringing together civilians and members of the Indian Armed Forces to run in unity and pride for the nation. “The best part about this marathon is that it’s inclusive. My childhood dream was to join the army, but because of my visual impairment, I couldn’t. Running in a race that celebrates our soldiers feels very special. It’s a way to contribute in my own way,” he said.

Speaking about his future aspirations, Saurabh added, “My ultimate goal is to represent India and win a medal at the Paralympic Games. Events like the Ahmedabad Marathon are part of that journey. They test your endurance and mindset, and remind you why you started running in the first place.”

The ninth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is scheduled for November 30.

